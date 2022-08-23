Florida Postal Service worker mauled by 5 dogs, in critical condition

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Five dogs mauled a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service after her truck broke down along a road in north Florida, officials said.

Putnam County Sheriff's deputies found the 61-year-old woman on the ground when they arrived at the scene in Interlachen Lake Estates on Sunday afternoon, sheriff's officials said in a Facebook post. They also found the dogs inside a fence at a nearby residence.

A nearby resident told deputies they heard the woman screaming for help and saw five dogs attacking her. Several neighbors tried pulling the dogs off the woman and one shot a gun into the air to scare the dogs away, the report said.

Deputies started first aid on the woman, who was severely bleeding. They applied tourniquets until a rescue unit arrived and took the woman to a hospital, officials said.

The woman was then flown to a trauma center in Gainesville, where she was in critical condition on Monday.

The county's animal control unit took custody of the dogs.

An investigation is continuing.