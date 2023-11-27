Florida police truck crashes into car on way to emergency, 5-year-old girl dies

A 5-year-old Florida girl died Saturday after the car she was riding in was hit by a police pickup truck that was responding to an emergency, Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on US 92 and Havendale Boulevard in Auburndale, deputies told FOX 13.

An Auburndale Police Department sergeant was on the way to help a deputy from PCSO who was involved in a physical altercation with a suspect on US 92 and Old Winter Haven Road, authorities said.

The APD sergeant was reportedly headed east on US 92 in a marked 2020 Silverado pickup truck. A blue 2016 Kia sedan was stopped at a red light heading northbound on Havendale Boulevard. Witnesses said when the light turned green, most traffic halted for the approaching police vehicle that had lights flashing and sirens blaring.

According to FOX 13, the Kia was driven by 5-year-old Jalina Anglin's mother. She told PCSO detectives that she heard the sirens, but began to drive into the intersection because the vehicle next to her moved forward. Authorities told FOX 13 the Kia crossed into the path of the sergeant's truck before the two collided. The girl was riding in the back seat.

Jalina was taken to a local hospital where she died. The family told FOX 13 that she had three younger siblings. Her mother posted to Facebook that she died as a result of head trauma.

The girl's mother was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for a broken wrist. Police say the APD sergeant was not injured.

Both drivers were said to be wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, but authorities are still investigating the child's seat belt usage.

No charges are anticipated, according to PCSO, but the investigation is ongoing.

Auburndale police did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.