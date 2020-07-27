Florida police find tot wandering alone, still seeking parents after 24-hour search

A Florida police department said Monday that a little boy remains unclaimed a nearly 24 hours after reports say he was found wandering alone in a soiled diaper.

The boy was found by himself in Miramar on Sunday morning.

“His family has NOT been located,” police tweeted Monday morning. “Officers spent hours canvassing the area, knocking on doors, speaking w/ neighbors. No one recognizes the child, who appears to be 2-3 years old.”

The search has involved a police bloodhound from Miami and a neighboring police department.

Police were called Sunday morning to SW 68th Ave. where the child was found.

Twelve hours later they tweeted: “After nearly 12 hours of searching, we have yet to locate this little boy’s family.”

Lori Rodriguez told WPLG-TV that a neighbor found the boy and was asking around to see if anyone lost a child.

“We walked around and looked to see if anyone was nearby,” she said. “None of us have ever seen the baby before.”

A police spokesman told the station officers knocked on doors in the neighborhood looking for anyone who may know the boy.

“I’m beside myself,” Rodriguez told the station.

She said the toddler had no shoes or socks on and needed his diaper changed.

“The police knocked on every single door. I would say they were here almost two hours,” she told the station.

The Florida Department of Children and Families took custody of the child.