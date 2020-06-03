Florida police arrest 23 in St. Petersburg protest, find backpack filled with ‘mortar’ fireworks

Police in St. Petersburg, Fla., arrested nearly two dozen protesters Tuesday night, including one suspect with a backpack full of “mortar” fireworks, authorities said.

Hundreds of protesters took part in peaceful demonstrations that began at 2 p.m., taking over major intersections and halting traffic for several minutes, St. Petersburg police told FOX13 Tampa.

Police said the protest continued until close to midnight because it had remained peaceful.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman tweeted that peaceful protests in the city lasted for about 10 hours.

“Once some protesters arrived with incendiaries, an unlawful assembly was declared,” he wrote.

When the demonstration reached police headquarters just before midnight, officers made the declaration and told protesters to leave the area for safety reasons, WUFS News reported.

Police deployed smoke bombs to disperse the crowd minutes after the announcement. Some in the crowd then threw large fireworks called “mortars” at police headquarters, officers said.

Officers arrested 23 people, one of whom carried a backpack containing several large fireworks. It was unclear whether any charges were filed.