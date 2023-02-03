Florida police arrest homeless man suspected of raping 80-year-old cancer patient

A manhunt for a suspect who police in Florida believe raped an elderly cancer patient came to an end Friday morning following the arrest of a homeless man.

In a Facebook post on Friday, police in Ocala said they arrested 31-year-old Taquino Williams for allegedly raping an 80-year-old woman in her home.

Williams, who the Ocala Police Department says is currently homeless, is suspected of entering a common patio area of the victim’s apartment complex through a torn screen window and then entering the actual apartment through an unlocked door.

"Williams then found the victim in her room, where he raped her," the Facebook post said. "The victim, who is also battling cancer, did not know the attacker."

Williams is alleged to have been carrying a screwdriver with him that he used to poke the victim during the attack.

The incident, which occurred Wednesday night, prompted the Ocala Police Department to launch a search for Williams, who was identified from surveillance video.

"Ultimately, after a relentless search, police located the suspect within 33 hours," police said, adding that Williams was found walking around a nearby shopping center at 6:15 a.m. on Friday morning.

"He was taken into custody without incident and brought to the police headquarters for questioning," police said. "After the interview, Williams was arrested by Detective Boyer."

The post commended the work of Detective Boyer and the other officers involved and said their actions "serve as a sign that criminal acts like this are taken very seriously."

In a video posted on Facebook by the Ocala Police Department, Williams ignored questions from reporters as he was led out of a building in handcuffs by two police officers.

Williams, according to police, has been charged with armed residential burglary, armed sexual battery and possession of burglary tools.

A spokesperson for the Ocala Police Department told Fox News Digital the victim was hospitalized but has been released.