US

Miami-Dade police investigating decapitated human head that washed ashore on popular South Florida beach

The cause of the decapitation is still under investigation

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
A human head washed ashore at a popular South Florida beach on Nov. 12, authorities say.

Miami-Dade police are investigating the incident after a beach worker in Key Biscayne, Florida discovered the decapitated head early Tuesday morning behind the Key Colony II Ocean Sound condos, according to multiple reports.

The police have not been able to identify the specifics regarding the head and are unaware of the age or sex, CBS Miami reported.

Florida, Miami, Key Biscayne, Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park

Florida, Miami, Key Biscayne, Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, People On Beach.  ((Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images))

The cause of the decapitation is still under investigation, Miami-Dade Police Detective Andre Martin told NBC News.

"We have not been able to determine exactly how the head became separated from the body, but there are a couple working theories," Martin told NBC.

Miami-Dade and local authorities are awaiting further information about the deceased’s identity. Martin did, however, tell People Magazine that he suspects the remains were of an adult male but are awaiting confirmation.

"At this point we're not discounting any possibility," Martin said. "This could be an accident or missing person, it’s too early to tell the circumstances."

The medical examiner and homicide officials are working together to identify the deceased.

The incident is currently not being called a homicide.