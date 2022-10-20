Florida officers use pit maneuver, arrest man who allegedly threatened to kill his co-workers

Police in Florida arrested a man who was wanted for allegedly threatening to kill his co-workers after officers used a pit maneuver during a chase on Wednesday.

Brevard County deputies attempted to pull over Daniel Harris, 33, for a traffic stop on Wednesday because he was wanted in Johnson City, Arkansas, after he allegedly didn't appear in court for a count of criminal mischief and three counts of terroristic threats, according to FOX 35.

Harris allegedly threatened to kill several co-workers after he was fired from his job in March. During the incident in March, he allegedly waved a gun and threatened to kill his co-workers.

When officers attempted to pull Harris over, he didn't stop, according to Tod Goodyear, a spokesperson for the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

"At that point, he did not stop. He just continued driving," Goodyear said.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers also entered the chase when Harris allegedly crossed into Orange County.

Police said the car Harris was driving, a white Kia, was going up to 75 mph and changed lanes on several occasions.

Eventually, law enforcement officers used a patrol car to hit a rear panel of the car, which put it into a spin.

"They hit the rear quarter panel of the vehicle which puts it into a spin," Goodyear said.

One officer could be heard saying, "Get out of the car! Get out of the car" from dashcam video that was released.

Harris then got out of the car, where he surrendered to law enforcement officers and was arrested.

Harris is in jail and is being charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers as well as driving without a license.