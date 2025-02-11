Expand / Collapse search
Florida off-duty corrections deputy killed in 'targeted' attack: 'We are distraught'

The corrections deputy was identified as a 39-year-old who had served with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for three years

Christina Shaw
A corrections deputy was shot and killed in south Florida on Monday night in what authorities are describing as a "targeted" attack.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of gunfire in the 1400 block of Northwest Avenue D, Belle Glade, at 7:32 p.m. on Monday.

At the scene, deputies discovered the victim was a 39-year-old off-duty corrections deputy.

"Upon arrival, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was immediately transported to a local hospital for medical treatment," PBCSO said in a statement.

police procession

An off-duty corrections deputy was shot and killed in what authorities are describing as a "targeted" incident on Monday night in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Limited details were available, but the sheriff's office said "this incident was targeted" when announcing the deputy's death on social media.

The deputy, whose name has not yet been released, had been with the agency for three years.

body escort

The corrections deputy was identified as a 39-year-old who had served with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for three years. (Fox News)

A ceremonial escort took place late Monday night from St. Mary’s Hospital in West Palm Beach to the county medical examiner’s office. 

A suspect has not yet been identified.

body escort

Authorities are saying they have determined that the "incident was targeted." (Fox News)

The sheriff's office said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

"We are distraught to say the least," PBCSO said at the end of its statement.