Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida motel worker shot, killed by guest who tried to shoot another but gun jammed

Suspect last reported in critical condition after believed self-inflicted injury

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Man shoots, kills Florida motel worker, tries to shoot another but gun jams, police say Video

Man shoots, kills Florida motel worker, tries to shoot another but gun jams, police say

A Titusville, Florida motel employee was shot and killed by a guest staying in a room, who later turned the gun on himself when confronted by officers, police said.

A Florida motel employee was shot and killed by a guest who later turned the gun on himself when confronted by officers, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting at the Siesta Motel in Titusville around 11 a.m. Wednesday, FOX 35 Orlando reports. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot sitting in a courtyard with another employee. Officers say that man died a short time later. The suspect allegedly attempted to shoot the other employee when his gun jammed, and she was able to run away.

ONLYFANS MODEL SOBS IN COURT, PROSECUTORS RELEASE GRUESOME EVIDENCE PHOTOS

  • Siesta motel FL pic three
    Image 1 of 3

    Outside the Siesta Motel where an unidentified guest shot one employee dead and aimed his gun at another when his gun jammed, police said.  (FOX 35 Orlando)

  • Siesta Motel exterior
    Image 2 of 3

    The Siesta Motel in Titusville, Florida where a guest fatally shot an employee.  (FOX 35 Orlando)

  • Florida motel shooting aerial
    Image 3 of 3

    An aerial view of the motel in Titusville, Florida where a man shot and killed an employee prior to aiming the gun at another when it jammed. (FOX 35 Orlando SkyFOX)

FLORIDA MAN, 73, DIES AFTER CRASHING HOMEMADE PLANE INTO TREE, AUTHORITIES SAY

The suspect took off in his car. When officers spotted him and attempted to detain him, "he raised his handgun and fired," the police department said in a news release. A Titusville police officer shot his gun as well. Witnesses said the suspect shot himself in the head during the incident, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police last reported the suspect in critical condition, and he is facing numerous charges. No officers were injured during the incident.