Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida man, 73, dies after crashing homemade plane into tree, authorities say

The pilot lost control and crashed into a tree upon attempting to take off from a Florida airport, authorities said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 73-year-old Florida man died Tuesday after crashing the single-engine homemade plane he was piloting, authorities said. 

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. after Charles Alban traded planes with another pilot for a Taylor Monoplane earlier in the day, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. 

FIRED MIAMI POLICE CHIEF ART ACEVEDO TO BECOME INTERIM POLICE LEADER IN COLORADO

Florida authorities at the scene where a homemade single-engine plane crashed Tuesday. 

Florida authorities at the scene where a homemade single-engine plane crashed Tuesday.  (Fox Orlando)

"On attempting to take off, he lost control and struck a tree," the sheriff's office said. 

Alban was taken to a hospital where he died from unspecified injuries. 

Witnesses said Alban taxied the plane several times at the Blue Ridge Flightpark Airport until he got comfortable with it. Once he got comfortable, he headed south on the airstrip and planned to fly home to Venice, Florida, the sheriff's office said. 

"However, the plane did not appear to climb into the air and suddenly veered left for unknown reasons, hitting the tree," authorities said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.