Florida
Published

Florida missing 6-year-old found dead in pond behind home

FL officials are not suspecting foul play

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 12

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 12

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A six-year-old girl has been found dead in a retention pond after going missing from a South Florida home, authorities said.

Deputies responded to reports of a missing autistic girl in the West Palm Beach neighborhood Tuesday evening, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office news release said. The search included helicopters, K9 officers and deputies knocking on neighbors' doors.

A 6-year-old autistic girl was found dead in a pond behind her house on Tuesday. Florida's investigators are not suspecting foul play. 

The girl's lifeless body was eventually found in a body of water behind the residence, officials said. The child was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies didn't immediately say how the girl ended up in the pond.

The investigation is ongoing, but officials didn't immediately suspect foul play.