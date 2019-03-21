Florida suspect behind pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats, media agencies pleads guilty

The man accused of sending a slew of mail bombs to prominent Democrats across the country last year entered a guilty plea in New York federal court on Thursday.

Cesar Sayoc pleaded guilty to all 65 counts against him. He was accused of using a weapon of mass destruction, interstate transportation of an explosive, conveying threat in interstate commerce, illegal mailing of an explosive with intent to kill or injury and carrying explosive during commission of a felony.

In accordance with a plea agreement, he is facing life in prison with an additional 120 months.

Sayoc, a 56-year-old who lived in Aventura, Florida, was accused of mailing explosives to more than a dozen targets last year. Among them included liberal billionaire George Soros, former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Devices were also mailed to CNN offices in New York and Atlanta. None of the devices ultimately exploded.

Authorities arrested the suspect in October at an auto parts store in Plantation, Florida, located about 20 miles from Opa-locka, where investigators discovered several suspicious packages in a U.S. postal facility.

During his court appearance Thursday, Sayoc read aloud a statement and said he "made devices designed to look like" a bomb and sent them through the mail. He sent 16 devices, mailed from South Florida, “with intent to threaten or intimidate.”

Sayoc, who became emotional as he wrapped up his remarks, apologized and said, “I know these actions were wrong."

When asked by the judge whether he had planned for the devices “to explode,” Sayoc replied, “no sir.”

The judge set Sayoc’s sentencing date for Sept. 12.

