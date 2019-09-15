Florida man's stolen pick-up truck containing urn of daughter's ashes found, officials say

Investigators last week found a stolen pick-up truck that contained precious cargo: an urn containing the ashes of the truck owner's beloved daughter, whose family was staying nearby to prepare for her funeral services.

Tucked behind the 2014 Ford F-150's backseat were the ashes of Donald Butler's daughter, who had recently died. The vehicle was parked at Staybridge Suites in Tampa, Fla., between Sept. 7 and 8 when it was stolen overnight, officials said.

"STOLEN TRUCK!" the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office tweeted. "There was an urn with his daughter’s ashes inside of the truck when it was stolen. Please [be on the lookout] for the stolen truck & if located, call HCSO at 813-247-8200."

"You don't know the pain," Butler told WTVT of the situation. He said he didn't care about his truck, and asked the thief, or thieves, to "just drop off the ashes, keep the truck."

Luckily, authorities discovered the truck Friday afternoon in Plant City, an area less than 30 miles northeast of Tampa, with the urn inside. Butler said he was thrilled to know he'd get his daughter's ashes back.