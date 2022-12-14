Florida man shot, killed outside McDonald's after unprovoked attack on driver eating meal in car: deputies

A Florida man was shot and killed outside a McDonald’s after an unprovoked attack on a diner who was eating his meal inside a car, authorities said Tuesday.

Brandon Turner, 36, walked up to a car in the parking lot of the Port St. John fast-food restaurant around 8:30 p.m. Sunday and physically attacked the driver, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.

As the driver was struck repeatedly, he grabbed a firearm in the vehicle and fired one shot, striking Turner, according to authorities.

Turner was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives said it appeared that Turner mistook the driver for someone else before the attack.

The driver was not arrested and his identity has not been released.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.