©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Florida man shot, killed outside McDonald's after unprovoked attack on driver eating meal in car: deputies

Brandon Turner may have thought driver was someone else before attack In Port St. John, Florida, police say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Florida man was shot and killed outside a McDonald’s after an unprovoked attack on a diner who was eating his meal inside a car, authorities said Tuesday.

Brandon Turner, 36, walked up to a car in the parking lot of the Port St. John fast-food restaurant around 8:30 p.m. Sunday and physically attacked the driver, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.

As the driver was struck repeatedly, he grabbed a firearm in the vehicle and fired one shot, striking Turner, according to authorities. 

Turner was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Brandon Turner, 36, is believed to have thought the driver was someone else before the unprovoked attack, authorities said.

Brandon Turner, 36, is believed to have thought the driver was someone else before the unprovoked attack, authorities said. (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives said it appeared that Turner mistook the driver for someone else before the attack.

Deputies responded to a McDonald's in Port St. John, Florida, after a report that a driver shot a man who attacked him inside his car.

Deputies responded to a McDonald's in Port St. John, Florida, after a report that a driver shot a man who attacked him inside his car. (iStock)

The driver was not arrested and his identity has not been released.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.