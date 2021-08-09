Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida man bitten by shark in knee-deep water

New Smyrna Beach officials say victim was getting off surfboard

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Florida surfer was bitten by a shark in knee-deep water over the weekend, officials say. 

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Saturday in New Smyrna Beach, Fox35 Orlando reported, citing Volusia County Beach Safety. 

Officials told the station that a 35-year-old man was getting off his surfboard when the shark bit him in the right foot and ankle, causing minor lacerations. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The individual reported the stark to be about 2 to 3 feet in length. 

He was treated by medical staff at the scene and left the beach on his own, according to Fox35 Orlando. 

Your Money