Florida man sets ex-girlfriend's house on fire after breakup, shot by deputies: Officials

A man in Florida was arrested after intentionally setting his ex-girlfriend's house on fire because of a break-up on July 5, according to officials.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that James Hines, the suspect, was in a romantic relationship with one of the female victims and was "unhappy" about their recent breakup. Hines sent a series of threats to the female victims stating that he would "burn the house down, with both of them inside."

Hines allegedly set the victim's home in Brooksville, Florida, on fire just after 3 a.m. on July 5, according to FOX 13.

The threatening messages from Hines to the female began on July 4 at around 10 p.m., deputies say.

At 10 p.m. on July 4, a witness told officials that they spoke with Hines, who was riding a bicycle "carrying a bag of unknown items," stating that he was going to the victim's home.

Hines was also seen at a Speedway in Brooksville, as a clerk said that he entered the store at 1:30 a.m. on July 5 and bought gloves, a medical-type face mask, and $5 in gasoline.

Deputies located Hines at his residence on July 5 at 1:41 p.m., stating that he attempted to jump out of a window, screaming at law enforcement officers that he'd kill them.

A Hines remained barricaded in the residence until 9:39 p.m., when shots were fired and the suspect was removed from his residence.

According to the sheriff's office, Hines was shot by law enforcement officers and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Hines is being charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree arson, written threats to kill/injure, and unlawful use of two-way communications device.

His bond was set at $260,000.