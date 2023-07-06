Florida child mauled to death by pit bull mix in North Port: police

A 6-year-old Florida boy was killed by a pit bull mix Tuesday morning, North Port police reported.

North Port police announced the incident in a press release Tuesday. The 3-year-old dog, who lived in the boy's home, attacked the child in the upper torso.

"The boy passed away at Tampa General Hospital as a result of the severe injuries sustained," police explained in a Facebook post. "They included trauma to the upper torso area."

Police reported that the child was flown to two different hospitals in attempts to save his life.

FLORIDA WOMAN THREATENED TO GUT EX LIKE ‘A DEER’ BEFORE ARREST IN LOVER'S MURDER: FRIEND

"Initially, life-saving measures were performed, and the child was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with extensive traumatic injuries," the press release added. "Once the child was stabilized, he was later flown to Tampa General for additional procedures."

The aggressive pit bull mix was seized by authorities and taken to Sarasota County Animal Services. As of Tuesday afternoon, the canine was still in the care of animal services.

"The 3-year-old dog’s breed is considered a pit bull mix," police added in their statement. "NPPD is not aware of any previous incidents involving the animal’s behavior."

KEY WEST REAL ESTATE MOGUL CHARGED WITH SHOOTING MAN FOR PEEING ON WALL FACES NEW MURDER RAP

"Our hearts are broken for this young child and his family. As a father and pet owner, I know this is one of the worst tragedies you can imagine," North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a statement. "We ask that everyone take a few moments to pay respect and reflect on those you care for in your life. Our time here is precious."

It is unknown if the dog is still being cared for by animal services. Fox News Digital asked North Port Police Department for more information, but has not received a response.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

North Port Police Department is actively investigating the incident. No additional details are available at this time.