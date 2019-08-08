Florida man says he's lucky to be alive after apparent shark attack

A Florida man injured his left arm in an apparent shark attack while scuba diving Saturday, according to a report.

Mario Avila, 37, was released from the hospital Tuesday. He told KCNC-TV a bull shark bit his arm and nearly killed him off the coast of Bill Baggs State Park in Key Biscayne.

“I was diving and immediately, the shark came and attacked me. I never saw it,” he told the station. "I automatically pushed it away with my other arm and that’s when he tore up all my fingers and my chest."

Avila was recused by fishermen on a nearby charter boat.

After his release, which left him in a cast, he told KCNC he was lucky to be alive. “I was reborn on August 3rd," he said.