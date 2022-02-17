Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Florida man facing molestation charges after asking teens for 'lewd content' on Snapchat, Instagram

The crime allegedly involved multiple victims under the age of 16

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Instagram CEO faces questioning on social media platform's danger to young users Video

Instagram CEO faces questioning on social media platform's danger to young users

Heritage Foundation research fellow for technology policy Kara Frederick discusses Adam Mosseri's testimony

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 22-year-old Florida man is facing molestation charges after being accused of asking a minor for "lewd content" on social media apps Instagram and Snapchat in exchange for vapes and marijuana products, officials say.

Brandon Michael White is facing charges of seven counts of molestation, battery, and lewd and lascivious conduct, as well as two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Brandon Michael White (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

Brandon Michael White (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit conducted an investigation into White's conduct and discovered inappropriate exchanges between the suspect and a female minor beginning in April 2021.

PARENTS SLAM FACEBOOK FOR TARGETING CHILDREN: ‘I DON’T TRUST ANYTHING ON SOCIAL MEDIA' 

"Detectives say White was asking for lewd acts in exchange for nicotine dispensing devices (vapes)," the sheriff's office states in a press release.

The crime allegedly occurred multiple times across various locations in Pinellas County and involved multiple victims under the age of 16, according to authorities.

Social networking apps are displayed on a smartphone screen. (Getty Images)

Social networking apps are displayed on a smartphone screen. (Getty Images)

"According to detectives, White asked to smell and touch the victims’ feet in exchange for nicotine and marijuana products," the sheriff's office said. "Detectives say White also received various sexual acts from the victims. The investigation revealed that White was using the social media platforms Snapchat and Instagram to contact the victims and discuss details of the meetings."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Feb. 16, White admitted to "meeting with multiple females" to authorities, who then took him into custody.

An investigation into the incidents is ongoing.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.

Your Money