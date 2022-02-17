Florida man facing molestation charges after asking teens for 'lewd content' on Snapchat, Instagram

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 22-year-old Florida man is facing molestation charges after being accused of asking a minor for "lewd content" on social media apps Instagram and Snapchat in exchange for vapes and marijuana products, officials say.

Brandon Michael White is facing charges of seven counts of molestation, battery, and lewd and lascivious conduct, as well as two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit conducted an investigation into White's conduct and discovered inappropriate exchanges between the suspect and a female minor beginning in April 2021.

"Detectives say White was asking for lewd acts in exchange for nicotine dispensing devices (vapes)," the sheriff's office states in a press release.

The crime allegedly occurred multiple times across various locations in Pinellas County and involved multiple victims under the age of 16, according to authorities.

"According to detectives, White asked to smell and touch the victims’ feet in exchange for nicotine and marijuana products," the sheriff's office said. "Detectives say White also received various sexual acts from the victims. The investigation revealed that White was using the social media platforms Snapchat and Instagram to contact the victims and discuss details of the meetings."

On Feb. 16, White admitted to "meeting with multiple females" to authorities, who then took him into custody.

An investigation into the incidents is ongoing.