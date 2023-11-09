Florida man with lengthy rap sheet deliberately rams car into sheriff's deputies

A Florida man intentionally drove into two sheriff's deputies on Thursday, badly injuring them before a third deputy arrested him, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County deputies were answering a call from a woman who said her adult son was acting irrationally and she was afraid of him, Sheriff Chad Chronister said at a news conference. The 28-year-old man was sitting in a running car outside his home in the Tampa suburb of Brandon and took off when the deputies tried to make contact with him.

WOMAN ARRESTED IN FLORIDA AFTER ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TO KILL TX JUDGE OVER ABORTION PILL RULING

The driver returned a short time later, sped up and rammed the deputies, pinning them against a patrol vehicle, the sheriff said. Both suffered severe leg injuries but are expected to survive.

"There is no other way to describe this other than an ambush," Chronister said. "He chose today to use his car as a weapon. They didn't have a chance to get out of the way."

The deputies were identified as Carlos Brito, 39, and 31-year-old Manny Santos. Chronister said the suspect got out of the car after slamming into the deputies and attempted to enter his house, but another deputy who had arrived at the scene subdued him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man is charged with the attempted murder of law enforcement officers. Chronister said the man previously was arrested for three felonies and 14 misdemeanors, and that he had previously expressed hostility toward law enforcement.