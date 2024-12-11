Florida man kills father, wounds mother after father told him to stop playing video games, get a job

A Florida man allegedly shot his parents — killing his father and wounding his mother — after his father grilled him for spending too much time playing video games and not getting a job.

Joseph Voigt, 23, fled after leaving Marvin Voigt, 63, dead and Susan Voigt, 58, with a gunshot wound to the head. Police responded to the scene after Susan Voigt reported the incident at around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday.

The Bartow Police Department said they arrived to find Marvin Voigt dead in the driveway from apparent gunshot wounds and Susan Voigt inside the home suffering from a serious gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

"They found the mother sitting up on the couch," police chief Stephen Walker told reporters, according to Fox 13. "She was alive. She had been shot in the head once."

"Everything we've heard about this couple was that they were really good people," Walker added. "And it's sad, you know, to see something like this happen."

Law enforcement agencies in Polk County and the surrounding areas were told to be on the lookout for the vehicle Joseph Voight was driving. His vehicle was located around 2 a.m. Sunday morning on International Drive in Orlando, and Orlando Police conducted a felony traffic stop on Voigt's vehicle and took him into custody.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, which was assisting Bartow Police, said Joseph Voigt confessed to shooting both his parents.

The sheriff's office said Joseph Voigt told deputies that his father was upset with him for spending most of his time playing video games and had been pleading with him to make something of himself and get a job.

"It's really sad, you know," Walker said. "Senseless, you know, something silly that he was upset about."

Joseph Voigt appeared in Orange County court Monday morning. He will be transported to jail in Polk County, where he will be charged with murder and attempted murder.

He has a criminal history that includes arrests for firing a weapon in a residential area and battery. He was released from jail on Dec. 1 after being arrested for battery, arrest records show.

"Thanks to the rapid response of the Bartow Police Department this violent and dangerous suspect was quickly apprehended," Polk County sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "They asked for our assistance and we were happy to oblige. My detectives will continue their thorough investigation into this crime to ensure Voigt will face the full consequences of his actions."

Walker added in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by this tragic and senseless shooting."