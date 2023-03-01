Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida man fatally shoots own dog in head, blames home 'intruder': sheriff

Robert Williams, 54, allegedly shot own German shepherd in head at Palm Coast, Florida, home

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Florida man fatally shot his own dog in the head and tried to cover up the killing by blaming the crime on a home invader, authorities said Tuesday.

Robert Williams, 54, is being held without bond on charges of animal cruelty and discharging a firearm on a residential property, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

"This man tried to cover up his crime by claiming that an intruder killed his dog," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "Violence is never the answer, especially violence against animals who cannot protect themselves. I hope he will never be able to have a pet again and be held accountable for the death of his dog."

Williams had called deputies on Monday to report that his Palm Coast home had been broken into and his dog killed, officials said. 

Robert Williams, 54, was being held without bond after he allegedly shot how own dog in the head and blamed in on a home intruder, authorities said.

Robert Williams, 54, was being held without bond after he allegedly shot how own dog in the head and blamed in on a home intruder, authorities said. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Responding deputies found Williams’ dog, a German shepherd, dead with a gunshot wound to its head inside the home. 

However, Ring surveillance footage of the home showed that Williams appeared to be the only person in the home and the only person who was armed, officials said.

Deputies said a German shepherd, like the one pictured above, was found dead inside Robert Williams' home in Palm Coast, Florida, with a gunshot wound to its head.

Deputies said a German shepherd, like the one pictured above, was found dead inside Robert Williams' home in Palm Coast, Florida, with a gunshot wound to its head. (iStock)

Deputies further found there appeared to be no evidence of forced entry or signs of a struggle.

Two Glock handguns, four long guns and a large quantity of ammunition were seized from Williams’ home, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies found a .35 lever-action rifle near Williams’ dog with a spent shell casing still in the chamber.

Robert Williams was being held without bond at the Flagler County Inmate Facility.

Robert Williams was being held without bond at the Flagler County Inmate Facility. (FOX News)

Williams was taken into custody "due to the totality of the evidence" deputies uncovered during the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

He is being held at the Flagler County Inmate Facility.

Palm Coast Animal Control removed Williams’ deceased dog from the residence. The dog’s body will be taken to the University of Florida for a necropsy.