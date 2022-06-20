Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida man in cow pajamas among six people arrested during drug bust

Bonnell looked 'udder-ly' confused when he was arrested, police said

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Authorities in Florida arrested a group of individuals for drug and ammunition charges earlier this week, including one man who was found in cow pajamas, officials said.

Richard Anthony Bonnell was wearing one-piece black-and-white-spotted cow pajamas, with pink cuffs, a pink hat and a pink collar when Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him and five other individuals on Friday, the office said.

Richard Anthony Bonnel was among six people arrested for drug and ammunition-related offenses at a Okeechobee home in Florida on June 17, 2022. 

The arrests came as Narcotics Task Force and our Special Response Team members were executing a narcotics warrant at the Okeechobee home.

"If you want to deal drugs in Okeechobee County, you may want to consider MOOOOOO-ving," the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office said following the incident.

The officers said methamphetamine, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia were found during the search, prompting the arrests.

Richard Anthony Bonnell, David Allen Lewis, Monique Rumsley, Karlie Lacey, Kimberly Stein, and Loren Johnston were arrested for drug and ammunition-related offenses at a Okeechobee home in Florida on June 17, 2022.

Bonnell looked "udder-ly" confused when he was arrested, police said.

David Allen Lewis, Monique Rumsley, Karlie Lacey, and Kimberly Stein were also arrested at the scene, for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Richard Anthony Bonnell was arrested for drug and ammunition-related offenses at a Okeechobee home in Florida on June 17, 2022.

Loren Johnston, the sixth individual, was also arrested for drug possession.

Rumsley was additionally charged with the sale of methamphetamine, while Bonnell was additionally charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office encouraged anyone with tips on drug-related activities to call them at (863) 763-7787.