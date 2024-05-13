Florida man convicted after admitting to heinous crime during job interview to become a police officer

A Florida man, who aspired to become a police officer, admitted to sexually abusing his cousin during a police department job interview and now faces life in prison.

Stephen Bodley, 26, was convicted by an Orange County jury last week of sexual battery on a child, the office of State Attorney Andrew Bain said in a news release.

Bodley first mentioned "playing sexual games" in a sworn officer application with the Apopka Police Department. He again mentioned the crime during an interview.

"The certified voice stress analysis examiner performed a voice stress examination on Bodley," Bain said. "During the examination, the examiner asked Bodley to expand on concerning answers he provided in a pre-test questionnaire."

MAINE GOV. MILLS DECLINES TO REMOVE EMBATTLED SHERIFF FROM OFFICE

Bodley described sexually abusing a child years ago and admitted to it when he was asked to expand further. Detectives tracked down the victim's mother, who said Bodley and the victim had a close relationship, The Tampa Bay Times reported, citing an affidavit.

Fox News Digital has reached out to prosecutors.

FLORIDA MAN BIT CHUNK OUT OF DEPUTY'S HEAD AT MUSIC FESTIVAL

The victim, a female, told the Florida Department of Children and Families about the abuse, saying it took place over several years, from when Bodley was around 14 to when he was about 19, the newspaper reported.

Bodley's lawyer asked that his confession not be presented during trial, but a judge denied the request.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 24. The conviction carries a sentence of up to life in prison.