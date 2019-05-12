Florida man sought after breaking into home, taking daughter by force, police say

A Florida father may be heading to another state after breaking into a home and taking off with his 8-year-old daughter, authorities said Saturday.

Tawfik Dimion Hart, 34, grabbed his daughter, Janessa, from inside a home and “shoved” a caregiver out of the way as he ran off with the child, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

FLORIDA MAN SAYS HE WOULD RATHER 'GO TO JAIL' THAN TO HIS WIFE AS HE GETS CAUGHT DRIVING ON SUNROOF

Police also believe Hart has his 10-month-old son, Tawfik Dimion Hart Jr., with him.

The Sheriff’s Office believes Hart may be driving to Tifton County, Ga., in a 2008 Cadillac DeVille. The vehicle is white with a red roof and has Georgia tags, police said.

The children are not believed to be in any danger, police said. Hart doesn’t have any court-ordered restrictions against him in regard to his children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hart faces charges of burglary with battery and interference with child custody, WFLA-TV reported.

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact 911 or the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.