Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Florida man attacked by bear cub and bitten on stomach while defending dog says he couldn't 'watch her die'

Blake Sprout said he was trying to break up a fight between his dog, Karen, and the wild animal

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Florida man attacked by bear while trying to save his dog Video

Florida man attacked by bear while trying to save his dog

A man was bitten by a black bear cub while trying to break up a fight between the animal and his dog. (Credit: WOFL)

A Florida man was bitten in the stomach last month by a black bear cub while trying to break up a fight between the wild animal and his family's beloved dog. 

Blake Sprout said his dog was chasing the bear cub, which was close to its mother and two other cubs, after letting the dog out of his Volusia County home around midnight Dec. 20, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

"He growled and charged and just latched onto my stomach," Sprout told the news outlet of the bear. 

MISSING DOG IN VIRGINIA CAPTURED AFTER 6 MONTHS ON THE RUN: 'ALMOST LOST HOPE'

Blake Sprout and an image of security video

Blake Sprout was attacked by a black bear cub last month while trying to defend his dog.  (WOFL)

The dog, a Pomeranian named Karen, was attacked first, he said. 

"There were three bears, and my dogs saw them and just ran straight for them," he said. 

A neighbor captured the attack on video, which shows Sprout running into the yard to intervene as the bear had Karen in its mouth.

"I ran up to it and kicked it in the chest to drop her," Sprout explained. 

MISSING DOG RESCUED AFTER SPENDING 18 HOURS STRANDED IN THE MIDDLE OF THE HIGHWAY: OWNER WAS 'PANICKED’

A mark from a bear bite to the stomach.

Blake Sprout shows a bruise from a bear bite to his stomach. (WOFL)

Sprout said he intervened as Karen was being attacked because she's "part of the family."

"I couldn't just sit there and watch her die. My kids love her," he said. "I couldn't just tell them at Christmas, ‘Our dog is gone.’"

The bears were later trapped by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and relocated. 

Blake Sprout holds his dog Karen

Blake Sprout holds his dog, Karen, after an attack by a young bear.  (WOFL)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"FWC bear management staff set traps on the property and successfully caught the three cubs and adult female bear, then relocated the family group," the agency said in a statement to the outlet. 

In Florida, it's legal to shoot and kill a bear in self-defense or to defend certain property. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

Related Topics