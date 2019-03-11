Florida man arrested following robbery, shooting at police: officials

A Florida man who allegedly shot at police during a high-speed chase near Miami’s South Beach Friday faces charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and eluding police, according to reports.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Terence Daniel II, robbed a valet attendant at gunpoint, stealing about $1,500 before leaving in a Dodge Challenger, the Miami Beach News reported, citing the arrest report. Officers eventually spotted the Challenger, identified by the valet, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the report claimed.

TENNESSEE WOMAN TAKES LAST SWIG OF BEER DURING ARREST AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE: COPS

Daniel allegedly shot at officers through his windshield before speeding away. After driving into Miami, he reportedly bailed out of the car and barricaded himself in a shed. After setting up a perimeter and dispatching K-9 units to find him, police said they were able to negotiate to get Daniel out of the shed.

He was reportedly injured by a police dog when he failed to follow police commands and was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is being held without bond at Miami-Dade County’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

No one was reportedly struck by Daniel’s bullets, but at least one bullet hit a parked Porsche, according to the report.