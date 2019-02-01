Tennessee woman takes last swig of beer during arrest after high-speed chase: cops

Talk about taking one for the road.

A Tennessee woman who was about to be arrested after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase on Monday could be seen on dash-cam video exiting the car with a beer in hand and taking a few chugs before getting put in handcuffs, authorities said.

An apparently annoyed arrested officer could be seen kicking a can out of her hand.

Julia Myers, 22, of Maryville, allegedly chugged a Bud Light beer in front of Blount County Sheriff's deputies in the chase that began near a school, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

Myers was charged with more than 10 offenses, including driving while impaired, felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault, the paper reported. At one point, Myers allegedly attempted to crash her 2002 Kia Rio head-on into patrol cars, the report said.

The paper reported that Myers allegedly admitted to drinking and driving. She allegedly told officers that started a fifth of liquor at 9:45 a.m., and switched to beer.

The footage was obtained by media, including WTHR-TV.

Two other men in the vehicle were ordered out of the car, the report said. It's unclear if they face charges.