Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida
Published

Florida man slapped girlfriend with cheeseburger, kicked her down stairs: police

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 15

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 15 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Florida man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly started a fight with his girlfriend by slapping her in the face with a cheeseburger.

FLORIDA MAN SAYS HE WOULD RATHER 'GO TO JAIL' THAN TO HIS WIFE AS HE GETS CAUGHT DRIVING ON SUNROOF 

Kyle Jamison Jones, 30, abruptly woke the woman up on May 4 with the odd assault, the Martin County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

Kyle Jamison Jones, 30, allegedly woke his girlfriend up by slapping her in the face with a cheeseburger on May 4. 

Kyle Jamison Jones, 30, allegedly woke his girlfriend up by slapping her in the face with a cheeseburger on May 4.  (Martin County Sheriff's Office)

The woman said Jones continued to attack her, by pulling her hair and kicking her down the stairs. Deputies said when they arrived, "the victim was visibly upset and covered with particles of the food item."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones allegedly admitted to a verbal fight, but not a physical one. He was charged with battery and jailed in Martin County, officials said.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.