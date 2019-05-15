Florida man slapped girlfriend with cheeseburger, kicked her down stairs: police

A Florida man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly started a fight with his girlfriend by slapping her in the face with a cheeseburger.

Kyle Jamison Jones, 30, abruptly woke the woman up on May 4 with the odd assault, the Martin County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

The woman said Jones continued to attack her, by pulling her hair and kicking her down the stairs. Deputies said when they arrived, "the victim was visibly upset and covered with particles of the food item."

Jones allegedly admitted to a verbal fight, but not a physical one. He was charged with battery and jailed in Martin County, officials said.