Florida man arrested after bizarre road rage incident involving a sword: deputies

A Florida man is behind bars after allegedly throwing an object inside another man's vehicle and whipping out a sword during a road rage fight over his revved up engine, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

According to an arrest affidavit, Gervacio Aranca Jr., 65, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, damage to property $1,000 or more, and throwing missile into a vehicle after the altercation that unraveled in Ocala last Friday.

The incident started when the two men were at a traffic light and Aranca started to rev his engine, according to the affidavit. The victim then confronted Aranca and tried to speak with him through his window, but Aranca started to drive off.

According to the affidavit, the two men proceeded to yell at each other from their cars while driving down Highway 200, when Aranca allegedly threw an unknown object from his car that hit the back door of the victim's car, ultimately causing about $1,000 in damage, according to the victim.

The incident continued as both parties pulled over and Aranca got out of his car with a sword in his hand, got within a few feet of the victim and thrust the sword forward in an attempt to stab him, the affidavit stated.

The victim, who said he was in fear of being hurt, was able to get out of the way and run back to his car before calling 911 a second time, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, the victim then took a video of parts of the incident which he shared with deputies.

Deputies were able to find Aranca from the license plate on the vehicle in the video.

After visiting the home a second time, on Sunday, deputies were able to speak to Aranca, who said the victim initiated the road rage incident and "sideswiped" his car, the affidavit said.

Aranca claimed he was also in fear for his life as the victim pointed a gun at him, which was proven to be false according to Aranca's wife, who said she never saw a firearm, the affidavit said.

When deputies asked Aranca why he didn't call 911 during the incident, he said he "didn't need to because the victim advised he was calling 911," the affidavit said.

After Aranca was read his Miranda Rights, he refused to speak with deputies and was transported to the Marion County Jail, where he remains on $19,000 bond.