Florida
Published

Florida man arrested after having public sex with a dog, damaging church nativity scene

Chad Mason, 36, was arrested on several charges, including sexual activity with an animal

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A Florida man was arrested after he had sex with a dog in front of families, wrecked a nativity scene at a nearby church and attempted to steal a vehicle.

Chad Mason, 36, was arrested Sunday on several charges, including sexual activity with an animal, exposing sexual organs and criminal mischief to a place of worship.

Mason knew the owner of the Goldendoodle dog and was taking it out for a walk in an apartment complex in the 2600 block of McMullen Booth Road at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Clearwater Police said. He then began having sex with the dog in front of multiple adults and a child who was under 16-years-old.

Chad Mason, 36, was arrested Sunday on several charges, including sexual activity with an animal, exposing sexual organs and criminal mischief to a place of worship. (Clearwater Police Department)

One of the adult witnesses confronted Mason, who then fled the scene to Northwood Presbyterian Church. He entered the church and proceeded to knock over a nativity display, break several potted plants and throw children's toys from the playground area. Mason's actions resulted in an estimated $400 in damages to the church, according to officials.

He then left the church and went to an adjacent neighborhood, where he destroyed a mailbox and attempted to steal a car.

Officers were then able to take him into custody and book him into the Pinellas County Jail.

Mason has since been released on bond. He will appear in court later this month.