Florida man allegedly points gun at multiple drivers during road rage confrontation

A Florida man faces seven felony charges after being arrested last weekend following a road rage incident, according to authorities.

Blackie Alvarez, 33, of Bonifay, Florida, was arrested after allegedly pointing a handgun at another driver during a road rage confrontation, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 1 p.m. on Feb. 8, police responded to a report of a man pointing a firearm at drivers while traveling north on U.S. 331 in DeFuniak Springs.

Police located the white Ford Explorer, and the driver — later identified as Alvarez — exited the vehicle and removed a black handgun from his waistband, which he placed on top of the vehicle.

Two metal knuckles were also found in Alvarez's pockets, police said.

Investigators said Alvarez began speeding and honking at the victims, who told deputies that Alvarez sped around them before coming to a complete stop in front of their vehicle, where he allegedly pulled out a firearm and pointed it at them.

Alvarez refused to speak with investigators, police said.

Alvarez was charged with two felony counts of false imprisonment, two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of unlawful carry of a concealed weapon and driving without a license.

Alvarez also had an outstanding warrant in Bay County, Florida, for failure to pay child support.

He was taken into custody and held on a $235,000 bond, police said.