Florida man allegedly attempted to 'club' wife, stab himself in the heart on Christmas Day

A Florida man was arrested on Christmas Day after allegedly attempting to kill his wife and himself in a murder-suicide, according to police reports.

Jonathan McPhee, 78, faces a first-degree attempted murder charge after he allegedly attacked his wife and then called 911 at the couple’s home on Pine Cone Way.

McPhee told the dispatcher, "I clubbed her, and I’m going to try to stab myself in the heart," according to a legal document obtained by People Magazine.

When Largo Police Department officers arrived, they found McPhee had stabbed himself and his wife had suffered blunt-force trauma.

They were both transported to a local hospital, where they are in critical condition.

"While being attended to by medical staff, the defendant spontaneously stated, ‘Just let me die, I killed (redacted)," according to an arrest report.

He also sent a text to his wife’s daughter saying he "killed" her and was going to kill himself because of "financial and health issues," the report said.

He allegedly went on to detail how he would like the funeral arrangements and life insurance to be handled.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available currently.