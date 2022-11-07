Florida man accused of murdering his 60-year-old mother, police say

Police in Florida are investigating the murder of a 60-year-old woman and the suspect is her son.

Jontrell Collins, 29, was arrested by St. Petersburg police after officers received a call from a concerned relative Saturday morning requesting a welfare check on Harriet Owens. Family members said they had been trying to get a hold of her after not hearing from her in days, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reports.

Once inside the home, officers found Owens' body "with multiple injuries," including defensive wounds. Collins was also inside the home, an arrest affidavit states.

Collins was taken into custody for questioning and now faces a murder charge.

Police have not said how Owens is believed to have died or a possible motive for Collins.