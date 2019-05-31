Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update 9 mins ago

Florida man accidentally shoots and kills woman during sex act: police

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Florida man is facing manslaughter charges, accused of accidentally and fatally shooting a woman during a sex act on Sunday, authorities said.

Andrew Shinault, 23, shot a woman in her 20s in the upper body with his registered handgun about 12:30 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Andrew Shinault faces criminal charges in the alleged death of woman during a sex act.

Andrew Shinault faces criminal charges in the alleged death of woman during a sex act. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

The shooting occurred at Shinault's home in the Tampa suburb of Valrico. The woman -- whose identity was not revealed -- was taken to a hospital where she later died.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shinault was charged with manslaughter with a weapon on Friday. He was being held in the Orient Road Jail on a $50,000 bond.