Florida man, 78, shoots and kills neighbor who was 'trimming tree limbs' along property line: police

A 78-year-old Florida man is facing a second-degree murder charge Monday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor who was "trimming trees over his property line," police say.

The incident involving Edward Druzolowski of DeLeon Springs happened around 7:13 p.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

"The victim, 42-year-old Brian Ford, was trimming tree limbs along the fence line... when Druzolowski confronted him about being on his property," the sheriff’s office said. "Druzolowski told detectives he threatened to shoot Ford, and when Ford didn’t leave, he shot him."

The first two deputies who arrived on scene attempted life-saving measures but Ford ultimately was pronounced deceased.

"Sad news to report tonight: Volusia sheriff’s detectives are investigating a fatal shooting between neighbors in DeLeon Springs," the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said in an initial post on Facebook.

Jail records viewed by Fox News Digital on Monday indicated that Druzolowski remained held without bond.

Prior to this shooting, Druzolowski had no criminal history in Volusia County, according to WNDB.

He is set to make his first court appearance on Monday, Fox35 Orlando reports.

Elsewhere in Florida over the weekend, a 14-year-old boy was arrested in Riverview on Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his mother and left his mother's boyfriend with multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office received numerous 911 calls just after 4 p.m. on Saturday regarding an incident in the Summerfield subdivision, Sheriff Chad Chronister said at a press conference.

"The scene behind me is one that nightmares are made of," Chronister said. "And that is extremely heartbreaking."

Deputies responded to the scene and found a 14-year-old boy who allegedly pointed a firearm at his own head at least six times, threatening to take his own life. A 16-minute negotiation ensued, and deputies fired a non-lethal projectile at the boy, so he would not reach for the gun again. He was then taken into custody.

Chronister said deputies then responded to a call about a man who had fled his house after having been shot five times, sustaining gunshot wounds to the lower torso, hands and face. The man was identified as the boyfriend of the suspect's mother.

A woman's body was discovered lying in the driveway of a home a few blocks away. The woman, the suspect's mother, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fox News’ Landon Mion contributed to this report.