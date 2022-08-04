Florida homeless group discovers human skeletal remains in woods, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of homeless people in Florida made a gruesome discovery in a wooded area early Wednesday, finding human skeletal remains while searching for a place to sleep, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Southwest 17th Street around 5 a.m. after getting a call about a human skull that was found in the woods behind a warehouse, the Ocala Police Department said.

"The remains were initially found by homeless people when they were looking in the woods for a place to sleep," police said in a statement. "When they saw the remains, they called 911."

Detectives and the medical examiner responded to the scene.

Investigators said they believe the human skeletal remains had been at the scene for months and there didn’t appear to be any foul play.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.