‘Does Nikolas Cruz Deserve to Die?’ quiz spurs apology from Florida high school

A Florida high school apologized on Friday after a teacher gave students a quiz titled, “Does Nikolas Cruz Deserve to Die?” that was deemed insensitive.

Coral Glades High School began receiving backlash Friday after students were handed the 10-question quiz focused on the death penalty but that mentions Cruz, who is accused of opening fire in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 and killing 17 people.

One of the questions also referenced Parkland student activist Cameron Kasky’s quote, “Let him rot forever,” which he said on CBS’ “60 Minutes” about the suspected school shooter.

Along with the quiz, the assignment asked students for in-depth answers on if they were for or against the death penalty. The worksheet appeared to come from The New York Times’ Upfront, a magazine for high school students.

Photos of the assignment quickly caught people’s attention on social media. Kasky also criticized the assignment, calling it “pathetic.”

“This worksheet was given to students in @BrowardSchools. I cannot begin to express how pathetic I find this. Our school board should add this to the list of 1000+ reasons to be ashamed,” Kasky tweeted.

Officials later posted an apology on the high school’s website, saying they were “unaware” of the assignment.

“Coral Glades High School administration was unaware that an assignment, which included insensitive content concerning Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, had been distributed to students today. The material was from a subscription-based publication, used as a curriculum resource,” the statement on the website read.

“The school’s leadership has pulled the assignment, is instituting an approved review process of all such materials and regrets that this incident occurred. Broward County Public Schools is working with the publisher to make them aware of our concerns,” it concluded.

Coral Glades High School is a 10-minute drive from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.