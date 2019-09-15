Expand / Collapse search
Little girl who says she bought 'yip-tick' from 'Homie Depot' goes viral in adorable video

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Where do you buy your lipstick? A little girl in Florida says she bought hers at "Homie Depot."

In a precious, viral conversation between father and daughter, dad Peter Sowell asks his daughter — who was caught wearing bright red lipstick — where she got the makeup from.

"Did you do anything in the bathroom?" Sowell asks his daughter, who claims she didn't do anything, before admitting to putting on some "yip-tick."

"What'd you put on?" the father asks in a video posted to Facebook in August, to which the child replies, while motioning applying lipstick: "Yip-tick on."

Failing to convince her father, the girl says the lipstick was hers. When asked if she asked permission to put the lipstick on, the girl says she simply asked herself.

The girl, despite her father's repeated questions, won't budge when asked whose lipstick she applied. She says it's her "yip-tick," and that she bought it from "Homie Depot" — sparking laughter from both father and daughter.

The adorable video, which Sowell told WTVT he filmed after seeing his daughter with her mother's "expertly applied" lipstick, received more than 93,000 likes and over 485,000 shares on Facebook as of Sunday.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.