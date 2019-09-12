Dog caught using training potty, shocks owners in viral video

Everyone always says that their dog is the best dog in the world, but this pooch might actually be the best pet.

A California resident caught his dog using his son’s training toilet in the middle of the night. The footage shows the animal properly using the small potty, although he does circle it a few times before doing the deed.

According to the dog’s owner, he discovered that the training toilet had been used the following morning. Initially, he just assumed that his wife had forgotten to clean up after their son went to the bathroom.

A THIRD OF PET OWNERS PREFER THEIR ANIMALS TO THEIR CHILDREN, SURVEY FINDS

When he checked his cameras, however, he discovered something amazing.

According to him, “I got home from work at 5 am and noticed poop in my son's training toilet and thought that's weird how did my wife miss this? I checked the cameras and this is what I found.”

This dog isn’t the only pet to make a headline-grabbing video.

An anonymous pit bull has been crowned the world’s “most dramatic” dog after it seemingly pretended to faint when its owner attempted to clip its nails.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Footage of the funny incident first began making the rounds on social media last week and has since amassed millions of views across Twitter and photo-sharing site Imgur. The clip was also shared to Reddit — in a thread titled, “The world’s most dramatic pit bull” — where users commended the doggo’s performance.

“And. The. Oscar. Goes. to....,” one person joked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This is adorable! Give him all the scratches!” another said.

“I actually laughed out loud at work,” someone else admitted.

Fox News' Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.