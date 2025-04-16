Major League Fishing tournament canceled after deadly boat incident

A deadly boat incident occurred in Alabama during a Major League Fishing tournament on Wednesday morning.

The incident involved multiple boats on Lewis Smith Lake during the second day of the Tackle Warehouse Invitational, which Major League Fishing (MLF) confirmed was a "serious boating accident," per WHNT News 19.

The MLF said in a statement that the incident involved Flint Davis, a competitive angler from Leesburg, Georgia.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick told CBS 42 that one person is dead.

"Out of respect for those involved, and to ensure the accuracy of all information, no further details will be released at this time," the MLF said in its statement. "MLF is working closely with law enforcement and emergency officials. Additional updates will be provided as they are confirmed by the appropriate authorities.

"Our thoughts, prayers and deepest concern are with everyone affected by this tragic incident."

The fishing tournament, which was supposed to run through Thursday, has been canceled.

Cullman County EMA confirmed the crash in the lake occurred around 7 a.m. near Miller Bottom, CBS 42 reported. There has been no word regarding the number of injuries, or worse, of anyone else involved.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is now investigating the crash.

Davis has one career win on the MLF, with 10 top-10 finishes over 63 career events. He has $127,690 in career earnings.

