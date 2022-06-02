Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Florida police investigating whether driver who struck and killed dog-walker set his SUV on fire

Burned SUV found about a mile from the hit-and-run crash site

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2

New photos released by the Florida Highway Patrol suggest that the hit-and-run suspect being sought after striking and killing dog walker Wednesday might have set fire to the vehicle that was involved. 

The Florida Highway Patrol said Casselberry police located an abandoned SUV about a mile away from the deadly hit-and-run collision that killed a 63-year-old man walking his dog Wednesday night near the intersection of Eagle Circle and Shadow Oak Drive. 

Authorities said the victim walked into the path of the vehicle and was truck. The driver fled the scene. 

The dog was unharmed and is in the custody of animal control, according to Florida Highway Patrol. 

CALIFORNIA HOMELESS MAN CHARGED WITH ARSON IN 10 SEPARATE FOREST FIRES IN SONOMA COUNTY

Florida Highway Patrol released a photo of the vehicle believed to be used in a hit-and-run crash that killed a dog walker. 

Photos of the SUV believed to be involved in the crash show that it may have caught fire, and the State Fire Marshal is investigating whether it was potential arson, FOX 35 Orlando reported. 

Florida Highway Patrol released a photo showing a vehicle suspected of being used in a deadly hit-and-run may have been set fire afterward. 

Investigators are in contact with the owner of the vehicle and are working to determine who was driving at the time of the incident. No arrests have been announced as of Thursday afternoon. 

