Florida drawbridge partially crushes pontoon boat, sending passengers scrambling

Video showed the moment a rising south Florida drawbridge partially crushed a pontoon boat, with some on board jumping into the water to avoid injury.

Jillian Pisciotta captured the moment a drawbridge operator began raising the bridge span from the edge of the Intracoastal Waterway in Jupiter last month.

Pisciotta told news service Storyful that the boat had stopped under the bridge before it began rising, WFLA reports.

"Twenty minutes went by, and the drawbridge began to open for a sailboat," Pisciotta said. "(The bridge) began to crush the boat and me and my friends were in shock, not knowing how to react."

Officials say the group of boaters tried to get away from the rain, but the boat was under a part of the bridge with posted signs reading, "Unauthorized personnel prohibited," "Danger: Moving Machinery," and "No Trespassing; Violators Will Be Prosecuted."

When the drawbridge began to rise, the machinery began pushing on part of the boat, crushing the side, FOX 13 Tampa reports.

No injuries were reported.

The bridge tender was unaware a boat was underneath the bridge at the time, a Palm Beach County spokesperson told WSVN.