Sex Crimes
Published

Florida doctor accused of sexually assaulting sedated women found dead in ditch with gunshot wound: Reports

Dr. Eric Andrew Salata's first court appearance was scheduled for next month

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Florida doctor accused of sexually assaulting multiple women while they were under anesthesia was found dead in a ditch Monday, according to reports. 

Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 after two women, ages 51 and 73, reported to police that he had sexually assaulted them at his office on Naples’ ritzy 5th Avenue. Both women said the assaults occurred after Salata administered nitrous oxide to assist with sedation and pain from their procedures. 

Dr. Eric Andrew Salata is charged with two counts of sexual battery to a physically helpless person.

Dr. Eric Andrew Salata is charged with two counts of sexual battery to a physically helpless person. (Naples PD)

FLORIDA DOCTOR ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ASSAULTING MULTIPLE WOMEN UNDER ANESTHESIA AT RITZY COSMETIC STUDIO

After his arrest, a third victim reportedly came forward against the doctor on the record, according to NBC2 News.

Salata appeared in court on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and posted bond. On Monday, Collier County sheriff’s deputies responded to a welfare check on Salata in the 4800 block of Gail Boulevard after no movement was detected in his monitor, WINK News reported

Dr. Andrew Salata was a board-certified physician at Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples, Florida.

Dr. Andrew Salata was a board-certified physician at Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples, Florida. (Fox News Digital)

A sheriff’s deputy found Salata in a ditch after spotting a boot sticking up out of a wooded area, according to an incident report cited by the outlet. Salata reportedly had a gunshot wound to his head and a pistol lying next to his right leg. 

His death is not believed to be suspicious. Salata was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 19. 

No further details were released, and the circumstances of his reported death remain unclear. Fox News Digital has contacted the Collier County Sheriff’s Office for comment. 

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this report. 

