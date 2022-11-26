Florida doctor accused of sexually assaulting multiple women under anesthesia at ritzy cosmetic studio

A Florida cosmetic doctor has been accused of sexually assaulting multiple women while they were under anesthesia at his office on Naples' ritzy 5th Avenue.

The Naples Police Department on Nov. 22 confirmed two women's allegations against Dr. Eric Andrew Salata — a 54-year-old, board-certified physician at Pura Vida Medical Spa, though there could be more victims.

"We have had several people contact our detectives related to the Salata investigation," Naples Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Bryan McGinn told Fox News Digital, adding that he could not confirm reports that a third woman has come forward, according to local outlet NBC2 News.

The first victim told police that Salata had administered "nitrous oxide to assist with sedation and pain from the procedure," according to a press release from Naples Police.

"During the procedure, as the nitrous oxide was wearing off, she found Dr. Salata performing sexual intercourse," Naples police said.

The victim felt "shocked after the sedation subsided about what had taken place, contacted police and submitted to a sexual assault examination," which was then submitted to a lab for further investigation.

A second victim relayed a similar incident in which Salata allegedly assaulted her while she was under sedation at his spa. Detectives collected evidence and submitted it to a lab in that instance, as well.

The first two victims who came forward were 51 and 73 years old, according to a police report obtained by the Naples Daily News. The victims recalled inhaling laughing gas under Salata's instructions to ease pain from their respective procedures before he allegedly raped them, the outlet reported.

Now, a third victim has reportedly come forward against the doctor on the record, according to NBC2 News.

McGinn told the outlet that the police department is "still very much encouraging those with information to come forward."

Authorities found Salata at his Pura Vida spa on Nov. 21 and arrested the 54-year-old doctor on two counts of sexual battery to a physically helpless person.

On Nov. 22, Salata appeared in court and posted bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 19.

The website and Instagram accounts for Pura Vida Medical Spa have been taken down since accusations surfaced against Salata.