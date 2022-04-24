Coast Guard searches Mississippi River for three missing minors, including 8-year-old girl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Coast Guard units were searching the Mississippi River Saturday for three missing children.

WWL-TV reported that a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl were spotted going into the water Saturday evening in the historic New Orleans neighborhood of Algiers located on the West Bank of the Mississippi River.

Units involved in the search included a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, two Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team New Orleans boat crews, a Coast Guard Cutter Sawfish crew and a Coast Guard Station New Orleans boat crew.

The New Orleans police and fire departments were also assisting in the search.

Fox 8 Live reported that the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority shutdown the Canal Street/Algiers Ferry amid the search. The ferry was supposed to operate under extended hours to accommodate large crowds attending the French Quarter Festival, but as crews searched the water, shuttle buses instead carried riders between the east and west banks.

The status of the search was not immediately clear by Sunday morning.