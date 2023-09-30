Florida deputies arrest 4 men on child pornography, drug charges during undercover operation

Three men were arrested in Florida on child pornography charges and a fourth man faces drug-related charges following a months-long undercover operation conducted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Allen Wright, Brandon Wiseman and Carson Moore Jr. were arrested for child pornography while Matthew Williamson was charged with possessing and trafficking drugs, the sheriff's office announced Friday.

Moore was also charged with possessing images and videos of animal sexual activity.

Operation "Peer-to-Prison" led to the arrests of Wright, Wiseman and Moore after deputies discovered the three men had hundreds of images and videos of child pornography in their possession. In conducting the investigation, deputies also learned that Williamson had committed drug-related crimes, the sheriff's office said.

"Our efforts will not cease safeguarding Hillsborough County from those who perpetrate these crimes against children. We stand firmly in our commitment to protect our community," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "We will relentlessly chase down those who threaten our children and ensure that they face the consequences of their actions."

Wright, 69, is charged with 100 counts of Possession of Child Pornography (10 or More Images and Content of Images) and 100 counts of In-State Transmission of Child Pornography by Electronic Device.

Wiseman, 41, faces 100 counts of Possession of Child Pornography (10 or More Images and Content of Images), 100 counts of In-State Transmission of Child Pornography by Electronic Device and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Moore, 60, was slapped with 100 counts of Possession of Child Pornography (10 or More Images and Content of Images), 11 counts of Film, Distribute, or Possess Image or Video of Sexual Activity with an Animal and two counts of In-State Transmission of Child Pornography by Electronic Device.

Williamson, 34, was charged with one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.