Florida moviegoer beaten after asking couple to move from his reserved, VIP seats in 'callous' attack

Cellphone video of the altercation shows a man repeatedly punching another in the face

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Florida 63-year-old beaten in movie theater over seats

Broward County deputies are searching for a man who was caught on camera beating a 63-year-old up. (Broward County Sheriff's Office)

A simple favor to ask a moviegoer to sit in his assigned seat turned into an all-out brawl at a Florida movie theater — with the incident being captured on camera.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released cellphone video of the altercation, which captured 27-year-old Jesse Montez Thorton II violently attacking 63-year-old Marc Cohen at the AMC theater in Pompano Beach on July 10.

Movie theater in Florida

Cellphone video footage captured the moment when a 27-year-old attacked a 63-year-old man over movie theater seats. (Broward County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say that Cohen told police that he bought VIP tickets that included advance seating for the film for him and his wife.

His fun movie date quickly took a turn for the worse when he noticed Thorton and another women were sitting in his VIP seats. After asking them politely to move, police say that Thorton became "hostile." 

Video footage of the interaction show Thorton standing up and getting in Cohen's face, forcing him to take a step back and lose his balance on the theater steps.

Jesse Montez Thorton II

Broward County Sheriff's Office said that Jesse Montez Thorton II left the movie theater after attacking a 63-year-old man. (Broward County Sheriff's Office)

Seconds later, the interaction turns physical, with Thorton standing above Cohen and repeatedly punching him in the face.

Video captures shocked witnesses quickly rushing to the victim's aid and removing the irate perpetrator.

Adult woman

A woman is seen on surveillance footage exiting the theater with Jesse Montez Thorton II.  (Broward County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office called the attack "callous," saying that the victim suffered several injuries to his head and face and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities said that Thorton and the woman he was with immediately fled the scene. On Thursday, authorities arrested Thorton in Fort Lauderdale after a two-month-long investigation.

Jesse Montez Thorton II

Jesse Montez Thorton II booking photo. He faces one count of battery with great bodily harm after attacking a man in a Florida movie theater. (Broward County Sheriff's Office)

Thorton was transported to jail and faces one count of aggravated battery with great bodily harm

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.