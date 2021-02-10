Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Reptiles
Published

Florida cousins wrangle massive python on their property: 'My God! What a snake!'

Burmese python weighs in at 300 pounds and is more than 16 feet long

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two Florida cousins say they have wrangled a 300-pound, 16-foot-long Burmese python on their family property outside of Tampa. 

The massive snake -- which is the biggest ever reported to be found in Zolfo Springs -- was first spotted on the side of the road by Aaron Brown, who then called in his cousin William Wilkerson for help, according to Fox 13

"Once we got him pulled out, it was like, 'My God! What a snake!'" Wilkerson told the station. 

The snake recently captured in Zolfo Springs, Fla. (Courtesy Aaron Brown and William Wilkinson)

The snake recently captured in Zolfo Springs, Fla. (Courtesy Aaron Brown and William Wilkinson)

TWITTER LIGHTS UP WITH UFO TALK AFTER LIGHT SEEN IN FLORIDA SKY, TURNS OUT TO BE NAVY MISSILE 

The pair hooked and shot the snake before learning it weighed hundreds of pounds and was 16 feet, 4 inches long, Fox 13 reported. 

"We measured him and laid him down and the two kids down beside him to get a rough idea and ended up finding a tape measure," Wilkerson said. 

One hundred eggs were found inside the snake, part of an invasive species, Fox 13 reports. (Courtesy Aaron Brown and William Wilkinson)

One hundred eggs were found inside the snake, part of an invasive species, Fox 13 reports. (Courtesy Aaron Brown and William Wilkinson)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The reptile was then handed over to Dustin Crum, a snake hunter. After he took the snake to be skinned, 100 eggs were reportedly found inside. 

"We are down in the Everglades trying to stop these pythons from migrating further north in all directions," Crum told Fox 13. "Hopefully this is a rogue snake and they haven't migrated this far north. These boys stopped an invasion by eliminating a big breeding snake like that." 

Your Money