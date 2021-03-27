Florida couple enjoys coffee while watching alligator swim in pool

A Florida couple was having their morning coffee when an unexpected reptilian visitor showed up on their porch Friday morning.

"I went to get some coffee, and I came back, and I heard this growl noise and a bang, and I look over to my right, and there I saw on our lanai was this gator, about 7-foot, 6 and a half, 7-foot gator," Tim Kelley told FOX13.

MAN SHOOS 13-FOOT 'BONECRUNCHER' CROCODILE IN VIRAL VIDEO

Scary encounters like this are bound to happen in the Sunshine State, which is home to roughly 1.3 million alligators, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Kelly told FOX13 that he called FWC to come corral the gator, but it went for a swim in the family's pool by the time the wildlife officers arrived.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We were just sitting here having coffee just watching him swim around in the pool. He would come up here and rest on the steps, then sink to the bottom again," Kelly told the local news outlet.

"It was unbelievable. Good start to a Friday morning, good weekend starter, got us up, that’s for sure."